Chain Bridge renovations to start in 2019

BBJ

Reconstruction works will start on the Széchenyi Lánchíd (Chain Bridge) with the termination of a public procurement process in the second half of 2019, current affairs site hvg.hu reports. The renovation work is expected to be completed in two years.

The bridge will be closed to pedestrians for 24 months and to cars for 18 months, says the report. According to an announcement by the Center for Budapest Transport (BKK), the renewal of the structure will include the rebuilding of the road pavement, repairs to the remaining steel structures, restoration of corrosion protection, restoration of safety barriers, stone lions, stone markers, inscriptions and general surfaces.

The pedestrian area is expected to be 80 cm wider once completed; the so-called anchor chambers and navigation signs will also be renewed, as well as the pedestrian underpasses beneath the bridgeheads. New, economic and environmentally friendly LED lighting technology will be installed on the bridge, with decorative lighting able to display unique colors at national festivals.

The government has said it will provide financial support for the project only if it lasts no longer than two years. Upgrades are also being planned for the tram underpasses, hvg.hu notes.