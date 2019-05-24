Budapestʼs Keleti station reopens Monday

MTI – Econews

Budapestʼs Keleti (Eastern) railway station will reopen after a two-week closure for maintenance on Monday, May 27, Róbert Homolya, president and CEO of state-owned railway company MÁV, said on Thursday, state news wire MTI reported.

As reported earlier, the renovation work has seen railway track improved on the entire network of the station, together with various other improvements during the closure.

MÁV recommended the government to rechannel European Union funding available to the railway company to set up a new underground passenger center at a cost of about HUF 1 billion at Keleti, Homolya was cited as saying by MTI.

Some 400 trains pass through Keleti every day. Passenger traffic reaches 12 million a year.

MÁVʼs 2019 business plan has earmarked HUF 5 bln in 2019 for a renovation program launched last fall to update 20 of its busiest railway stations and the 20 busiest railway stops.