Budapest uses huge amount of water to cool streets

The Budapest Public Area Maintenance Company (FKF) has been roaming Budapest with twenty sprinkler vehicles in recent weeks, using a daily 3,500-3,800 cubic meters of water to cool roads in the summer heat, according to a report by business news site Mfor.hu.

During the day, the sprinkler vehicles have been cooling densely populated parts of the city, while downtown streets have been cooled off at night. The work is being carried out by vehicles equipped with five and seven cubic meter tanks, with water supplied from hydrants operated by Budapest Waterworks.

According to calculations by Mfor.hu, the amount of water used equals the annual drinking water of 30,000 people.