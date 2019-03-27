Budapest Marriott presents renovated restaurant and bar

Bence Gaál

After eight weeks of renovations, the Budapest Marriott Hotel presented its renovated DNB Budapest restaurant with a brand new "farm to table" concept, as well as a new bar dubbed "Liz and Chain," at an event attended by the Budapest Business Journal.

The view from DNB Budapest

"Our two goals with the renovation are increasing the number of guests not from the hotel, and providing a pleasant time to hotel guests," noted Arne Klehn, head of the Budapest Marriott Hotel. "I am proud that while the transformation was a long process and hard work, we could always count on our chefs, the hotelʼs entire staff, and their enthusiasm."

Both the restaurant and bar have a new design. The barʼs style is in line with that of the lobby and the rest of the hotelʼs ground floor, featuring a lot of marble as well as paintings by Hungarian artists, depicting themes such as the famous lion sculpture at the foot of the Chain Bridge. The bar offers breakfast and lunch, as well as a special afternoon unlimited champagne offer and a classy selection of cocktails. The bar will also host a number of exclusive events including tastings and tea afternoons.

The design of the DNB Budapest restaurant was inspired by the Bauhaus style and cubist art, similarly to the rest of the hotelʼs interior. The designers utilized brass, steel, granite, oak, white Carrara marble and leather. The restaurant also offers an impressive view of the Danube, reflected in the choice of name.

In line with the "farm to table" concept, the restaurant offers Hungarian-style dishes with high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, paired with wines from acclaimed domestic wine regions. The menu presented to the press offered some truly local elements while complying with the international trend of focusing on the sheer quality of ingredients, instead of creating overly complex dishes.

The starter was a harmonious cold composition of heritage beetroot, pearl millet, basil pesto, and sultanas, accompanied by an excellent Szekszárd Rosé. As the main course, a grilled fogas (pike-perch) fillet was served with baby fennel, river crayfish, Hungarian white wine sauce, and naturally a glass of Hungarian white.

The new concept was introduced by the recently joined chef Roland Varga and executive chef Konstantinos Karanakis. DNB Budapest seats 210, and is set to present a new menu four times a year.