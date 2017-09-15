Budapest inhabitants find their city filthy

BBJ

Only 5% of the Budapest residents are totally satisfied with the cityʼs cleanliness and one-third are at least somewhat satisfied, according to a recent research by Eurostat, the EUʼs statistical office.

Of all European capitals, only the residents of Lisbon and Madrid are less happy with their cityʼs cleanliness. The most satisfied are those living in Luxembourg, Vienna and Ljubljana.

Hungarians are also unsatisfied with medical care services; only 38% believe they are good in the Hungarian capital. Schools in the city scored somewhat better: 51% of the Budapest residents consider them good, a higher rating than from the citizens of Athens, Madrid, Rome and Bucharest.

Overall, 90% of Budapest residents say they are satisfied to live in the city, which ranks them 16th among EU capitals. The most happy are the inhabitants of Vilnius, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Luxembourg and Vienna, according to Eurostatʼs data.