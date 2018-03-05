Budapest Airport closes runway temporarily

MTI – Econews

Budapest Airport, the operator of Budapestʼs Ferenc Liszt International Airport, said Friday it will spend HUF 1.6 billion on renovating a 1.4-kilometer stretch of one of the airportʼs runways this year, state news wire MTI reported.

The airport will operate with a single runway between March 12 and June 30 due to the work, MTI reported.

Budapest Airport said a 900-meter stretch of the runway was renovated last year. The section affected by the work was built more than 30 years ago. The renovation is part of a HUF 50 billion development program at the airport, which includes construction of a new passenger pier, due to be completed by mid-2018.

Two logistic bases and an airport hotel have already been inaugurated as part of the five-year program, while construction of Cargo City, the new air cargo handling center, will be started before the end of this year.