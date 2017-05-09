Budapest Airport cargo breaks record in Q1

Christian Keszthelyi

Cargo volume handled at Hungary’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport in the first quarter was up by 32.3% compared to the equivalent period of the previous year, to 30,060 tons, including 20,455 tons of air cargo, up by 20.8%, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The figures for March alone reveal a similarly record 11,536 tons of cargo, up 33.3% year-on-year, including 7,864 tons of air freight, up by 20%. At the same time, a new warehouse and office complex for DHL Express and TNT Express is nearing completion at the hub in the Hungarian capital, part of the HUF 50 billion “BUD 2020” development program which will also see the construction of a new facility named Cargo City.

“We are excited to embark on a new phase for cargo at Budapest Airport, and these very strong figures come after 40 months of continuous growth,” said René Droese, director for property and cargo at Budapest Airport Zrt., the operator of the airport.

The new DHL Express and TNT Express warehouse and office complex, which will total more than 18,000 square meters, will open this summer, and will include an automated sorting system, as well as enhanced shipment processing capabilities, according to the press statement.

Through the investments, Budapest Airport is hoping to strengthen its regional role in the integrator business with new state-of-the-art facilities. Construction of Budapest Airport’s new Cargo City, which will have an annual handling capacity of up to 150,000 tons, is due to be completed in 2019. The center is expected to provide centralized cargo operations, including handling companies and forwarders, customs clearance and certified storage for special cargo, with a strong focus on temperature-controlled goods, the press statement notes.

“We believe this to be an optimal environment for air cargo. Our goal is to create an efficient infrastructure and an ideal platform for air cargo distribution, which will be inviting for cargo partners, new airlines and forwarders,” said József Kossuth, cargo manager at Budapest Airport.