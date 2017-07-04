Budapest airport adds 1,000 new parking spaces

BBJ

Budapest Airport, the operator of the capital’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport, has recently added 1,000 new parking spaces to its parking lot near Terminal 2 of the airport, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The airport now offers a total of 4,700 parking spaces, in various categories. This is the second time within a year that parking capacity has been expanded by 1,000 spaces, which is attributable to the dynamic increase in passenger traffic, the operator notes.

The approximately EUR 3 million project is part of BUD 2020, Budapest Airport’s five-year development program, in the course of which EUR 160 million is being spent on upgrading Ferenc Liszt International Airport. Within the framework of the parking investment, the Aeropark open-air aircraft museum was relocated and expanded, and another 150 meters of covered walkways were built, linking the existing sidewalks to Terminal 2.

One of the countryʼs largest continuous car parks has been created at Terminal 2, after Budapest Airport completed the latest phase in the expansion of its long-stay car parks. Holiday Parking now offers 2,525 spaces for motorists, providing parking for several days or even several weeks at favorable rates, the operator said in the press release. The customary enhanced security conditions are in place in the asphalted car park; for the entire duration of the summer holidays, parked vehicles are protected by a CCTV system which also monitors entry and exit through the barriers, the operator added.

According to Manel Moreno, head of commercial landside services, another reason for the popularity of airport parking is that Budapest Airport offers parking in various categories and prices, from just a few hundred forints per day to Business Parking, tailored to the needs of business travelers. The airport operator also offers attractive discounts and promotions via its online booking system.