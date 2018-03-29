Blaha Lujza tér set for major facelift

BBJ

The Municipality of Budapest has set aside HUF 1.8 billion from its budget for the renovation of the busy thoroughfare of Blaha Lujza tér on the Pest side of the city, with planning tasks set for completion by the end of the year, said Budapest Mayor István Tarlós at a press conference yesterday.

Máté Kocsis (Fidesz-KDNP), mayor of Józsefváros (District 8 of the capital), said that the central government is providing funding for the dismantling of the aluminum covering on the Corvin department store which dominates the square, and for the renovation of the original facade. This will hopefully take place in tandem with the reconstruction work on the square itself, he added.