BKK announces bids for Chain Bridge renovation

MTI – Econews

The Center for Budapest Transport (BKK) on Friday announced the bids it received in tenders to renovate the capitalʼs landmark Chain Bridge and Széchenyi István tér and to refurbish the tunnel that runs underneath the Castle District, state news wire MTI reported.

The BKK said it received bids to renovate the Chain Bridge and Széchenyi István tér from DÖMPER (HUF 28.0 billion), STR Mély- és Magasépítő (HUF 27.2 bln), Közgép (HUF 25.9 bln), and A-Híd Építő (HUF 24.6 bln).

Bids to refurbish the tunnel also came from the same companies: A-Híd Építő (HUF 11.2 bln), DÖMPER (HUF 10.6 bln), Közgép (HUF 9.9 bln), and STR Mély- és Magasépítő (HUF 11.2 bln).