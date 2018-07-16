Bill outlines priority Budapest developments

MTI – Econews

The government submitted a bill on priority developments in Budapest on Monday. The bill defines how the state will be involved in major developments in Budapest, including a new Student City and the area of Buda Castle.

According to the bill sponsored by Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, future developments in Budapest will receive priority status if, among other conditions, they are financed by the government or by the European Union, state news agency MTI reported. The bill also includes the definition of a "top international sporting event."

A state non-profit body will be responsible for the preparation of key developments in Budapest, investments, planning and licensing, as well as the organization of major international sporting events. Plans are also afoot for the development of an athletics stadium with accompanying facilities, leisure park and rowing center as part of the proposed Student City in southern Pest and northern Csepel Island.

The bill also includes plans for Buda Castle and its surroundings. Just as the development of Kossuth Lajos tér in front of Parliament was regulated by a special law, the government argues that Buda Castle, from Dísz tér to the Royal Palace, should be similarly regulated, with the state taking over control of the area from the municipal council.

The billʼs proponent also seeks to amend legislation on investments of major importance for the national economy, complementing it with the term "high-priority public investment" covering related investments in energy, transport development, environmental protection, water protection, disaster management, defense, national security, public administration, education, health, research and development, culture, heritage, sport and urban development.

The bill also aims to change the 2004 law on film production in light of the European Commissionʼs approval of an increase in the tax subsidy from 25% to 30% as part of the Hungarian film support program.