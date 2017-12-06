App makes parking easier in Budapest

BBJ

A new smartphone application makes it easier for drivers in Budapest to find vacant parking spots. The app gives access to free parking spots in office buildings and hotels which are not normally open to the public, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new app, dubbed Parkl, is free but requires registration. While most drivers in Budapest prefer parking on streets, Parkl does not offer such an opportunity. Instead, it gives access to parking spaces of hotels and office buildings registered in the Parkl system.

The app focuses on central Budapest, as this is the area with the highest traffic and fewest available parking spaces. The app gives access to garages through the smartphone and also allows payment automatically. The advantage is that tariffs are calculated per minute, and not per hour or 30 minutes, as in most cases.

The app is available both for Android-based smartphones and iPhones. More details and a tutorial are available here.