363 rooms and suites redesigned at Budapest Marriott Hotel

Judith Láng

Budapest Marriott Hotel says it has finished the complete redesign of 363 rooms and suites, along with the fitness area, in the record time of four months.

One of the refurbished suites at the Budapest Marriott Hotel.

The style, furnishing and ambiance of the rooms have been completely changed in color and design.

The exceptional riverside panorama taking in the Danube, bridges and hills has been given an even more emphasized role in each room and suite. The rooms were also made more practical by placing the buttons that operate the window shutters next to the beds, so the view can be enjoyed late at night or early in the morning.

The final steps of the full renewal of the hotel will be undertaken next year with the redoing of the lobby, the meeting rooms, and the restaurant.