Hungarian fashion brand ‘pops up’ in Budapest

BBJ

ÁERON, a Budapest-based contemporary womenswear brand, has opened its first Hungarian pop-up store in the Ritz-Carlton on Fashion Street in the capital, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

“We live and design here season after season, and our collections, which are manufactured all around Hungary, are also shipped from here… it has been a long-time dream of ours to welcome our friends and local customers in a brick-and-mortar store in the city,” the company said in the press release.



Thus, after five years of selling in department stores around the world such as Barneys New York in Tokyo and AÏSHTI in Lebanon, the store opened at the Ritz-Carlton Budapest on December 6. The shop is due to remain open until the end of January 2018.

Besides the great atmosphere, with specially selected music from DJ and producer Simon Iddol, ÁERON says it is offering 30-70% discounts on every item, with selections changing every week.

The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, and until 6 p.m. on Sunday. On December 24, it is open until noon; it is closed on December 25-26 and January 1, and on December 31 it is open until 4 p.m., according to the press release.

