Young generations expect to be paid more

BBJ

Two-thirds of young employees expect a salary raise this year. This expectation gets weaker with age, according to a survey conducted by K&H Bank and summarized in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Young people aged 19-25 show the greatest willingness to seek work opportunities abroad.

According to previous studies on generations Y and Z, young people in these age groups will change jobs easily, like high starting wages, and want to work in a modern environment within a flexible work schedule, and preferably in a high position from the outset. A new survey by K&H Bank adds new details about their expectations regarding working conditions.

A large majority of 78% of those polled in the 19-25 age group said they expect a salary raise this year, while 56% of those aged 25-29 have such expectations.

As for preparations for their future jobs, young people seem very conscious about their future plans. More than two-thirds, or 70% of respondents, said they enjoy what they are studying, while 27% said they are considering opportunities to study abroad. While 42% of those aged 19-25 indicated an openness to working abroad, only 14% of the older age group responded affirmatively to this question.