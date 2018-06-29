University diplomas offer massive pay boost in Hungary

Bence Gaál

According to a new international survey by Paylab.com, employees with university education can earn up to 69% more in Hungary.

Hungary topped the list of university degree pay-boosts, while Bulgaria came last at 35%.

The research investigated 13 European countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

The differences in salary growth between graduates and employees with a secondary school degree are present from the beginning of careers.

In the 17-24 age group, graduates on average earn 34% more in the surveyed countries than those who completed secondary education only, Paylab explained in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

In this age group Hungary is tied in first place with Serbia, with both countries offering a 52% boost. In the other groups, Hungary is the clear leader, with graduates between 45-54 years of age registering a 124% wage growth compared to employees with secondary education.

Up to 45 years of age, university graduates can expect more significant salary increases compared to the cut-off point of 35 years in case of secondary school employees