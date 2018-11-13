Social transfers in Hungary nearly halve poverty risk

MTI – Econews

Social transfers in Hungary reduced the number of people at risk of poverty by 46% last year, showing one of the biggest impacts in the European Union, according to data from the EUʼs statistics office Eurostat, cited by Hungarian news agency MTI.

The percentage reduction in the share of people at risk of poverty as a result of social transfers, such as unemployment and housing benefits, was highest in Finland, at 57%, and in Denmark, at 51%.

The reduction rates were 42% in the Czech Republic, 38% in Poland, and 29% in Slovakia. The reduction rate was just 17% in Romania.

Eurostat calculates the reduction rate by subtracting at-risk-of-poverty rates after social transfers from rates before social transfers. The indicator is based on the EUʼs statistics on income, social inclusion and living conditions.