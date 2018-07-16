Over 8 mln Hungarians lack accident insurance

Bence Gaál

While some countries in Western Europe have accident insurance coverage among their populations of more than 80%, Hungarian coverage is paltry, at only 10-20%, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal by Union Insurance.

The number of registered individual accident insurance policies in Hungary is 617,000. In some cases, car and home insurance packages provide additional insurance for accidents, somewhat expanding the overall coverage, notes the press release.

Insurance statistics show that most accidents happen at home. According to the Central Statistical Office (KSH), while 625 deaths occurred as a result of traffic accidents in 2017, household accidents claimed more than 1,700 lives during the same period.

Union said that the highest amount of payouts it made on accident insurance claims was for household cases. Most injuries at home are related to falls, burns and cuts, the insurer added.