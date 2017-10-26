One-fifth of Hungarians work in industry

BBJ

Just under one-fifth of working Hungarians were employed in the industrial sector last year, according to data compiled by the EUʼs statistical office Eurostat, cited by Hungarian news agency MTI.

This tallies with a report from Eurostat earlier this week, which showed that Hungary is one of nine EU states where industry is the leading economic activity, accounting for a 26.8% share of the gross value added (GVA) in the Hungarian economy as a whole.

The 19.7% ratio of employment in industry in Hungary is well over the 15.3% rate for the European Union as a whole, albeit well down from 23.7% ten years earlier.

A little less than 24% of employed Hungarians worked in commerce, transport, accommodation or food service jobs last year, nearly level with the ratio a decade earlier.

Jobs in public administration, defense, education, healthcare and social services made up 22.8% of the total last year, up from 20.7% ten years earlier.

About 10.6% of employed Hungarians worked in professional, scientific and technical jobs or administrative and support service activities in 2016, up from 6.1% ten years earlier.

Some 6.3% worked in construction, 3.0% in information and communications jobs, and 2.0% in financial or insurance positions last year, the Eurostat figures show.