Natural decrease of population slowing

BBJ

According to preliminary data, the number of live births in January–May 2018 was 2.9% fewer, while there were 4.2% fewer deaths than in the corresponding period of 2017. As a result, the natural decrease of the population was 1,479 (6.3%) fewer than in the first five months of 2017.

In May 2018, a total of 7,060 Hungarian children were born, 566 fewer (or 7.4% less) than in May 2017. The number of deaths was 9,892, a decrease of 4.5% or 461 fewer deaths than in May 2017. As a result, the natural decrease was 2,832 persons, as opposed to 2,727 in May 2017, which meant an increase of 3.9% year-on-year.

In January–May 2018, some 35,542 children were born, 1,063 (2.9%) fewer than in January–May 2017. Some 57,406 Hungarians died in the same period, a decrease of 4.2% or 2,542 fewer deaths than in the same period of 2017. Except for a significant increase of 15% in March, the number of deaths decreased in the other four months of the year. The largest decrease (22%) was recorded in January.

As a result, the natural decrease fell from 23,343 in January–May 2017 to 21,864 persons, which represents an improvement of 6.3%.

The number of marriages in January-May 2018 was 0.5% fewer than those registered in the equivalent period last year. An average increase of 1% in January-February was followed by a 4.3% decline in March-April, before the number of marriages rose again in May.