Hungarians consider on-the-job training essential, despite lack of opportunities

Bence Gaál

According to an OTP-sponsored survey, a large portion of working age Hungarians want to learn new things at the workplace, but the availability of training lags behind.

The findings of Ténygyár Kft.’s research says that 89% of working age Hungarians believe it is important to learn something new every day, yet only half of active workers think their employer provides them with an opportunity to do so. The statistics, however, reveal that the availability of education and training for professional advancement is the second most important aspect for Hungarians, behind only salary.



“The constant digital developments, the disappearance of certain professions, or even the appearance of new ones – regardless of sectors – make the creation of workplace education systems and programs indispensable,” says Imre Bertalan, head of OTP’s HR division. “The demand for IT experts – only in the banking sector – grew threefold, and the understanding of digital devices is a basic expectation for bank clerks.”

A mere 26% of Hungarians believe that they can get along in their own profession, if they develop themselves in their given sector. One in every nine Hungarian feels that they will need to learn a new profession in order to ensure employment in the future, with one-tenth of the population completely unable to predict their career-related future.

More than half of those surveyed think that providing professional training is the duty of the employer, with 28% believing it is their own responsibility and 10% expecting the state to handle the issue. Compared to the EU average, less people actually participate in workplace training sessions.