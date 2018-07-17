Frontex report shows shifting migratory flows

Bence Gaál

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, an agency of the European Union headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, reports a drop in the total number of irregular border crossings, with the route through Hungary continuing to see low numbers of migrants.

The total number of illegal migrants irregularly crossing the borders of the EU in the first half of 2018 dropped to about 60,430, almost half as many as last year, according to a Frontex press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. In June, 13,100 irregular crossings were detected on the main migratory routes, 56% fewer than in the same month of 2017.

The Western Balkans route through Serbia to Hungary and Croatia continues to see a low number of illegal migrants. However, Frontex reported that a parallel route via Albania, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as via Serbia to Bosnia and Herzegovina, has seen an increase in migratory pressure.

The highest amount of irregular border crossings into the EU was reported by Spain, with nearly 6,400 arrivals in June. The first half of 2018 saw some 14,700 irregular crossings on the Western Mediterranean route, almost twice as many as a year ago.

The number of migrants arriving in Italy via the Central Mediterranean route in June fell to 3,000 (down 87%) from June 2017. The total number of detected migrants on this route in the first half of 2018 decreased to about 16,100 (down 81%).