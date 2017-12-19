For SMEs, Facebook takes most ad spend, but questions grow

BBJ

Research by RG Studio shows Hungarian SMEs say they need to spend more to reach their target group on Facebook. Most companies consider Facebook the most important advertising channel for Christmas: 77.3% of respondents said that they will spend as much money for adverts as the last year on Facebook. For Google AdWords Search, the percentage is 49.5%, while for Instagram it is 43.5% and for Google Display Network 42.2%.

For the businesses, the most important goal on Facebook in recent years has been customer acquisition, according to a press release sent to bbj.hu.

Although brand building comes second in terms of motivation, its significance has decreased. The third placed reason is direct sales and customer relations.

When quizzed about what they do not like about social media, Hungarian SMEs now point out more problems than previously. The biggest complaint is that their posts are not seen by all fans, but there is also a difficulty in collecting followers too. Nearly the same weight in terms of dissatisfaction is given to the growing demand for advertising, and a lot more of the respondent companies think that Facebook is beginning to lose its attraction.

Asked whether it is worth using Facebook, almost 70% of respondents say it is, but the proportion has dropped, while the number of respondents who answered that they could not decide has increased, RG Studio said.

After Facebook, the second most important social media platform for communication for Hungarian SMEs is Instagram, followed by Messenger; most companies keep in touch with their target audience via these platforms.

The research involved a total of 219 small enterprises. RG Studio has been dealing with online marketing since 2000, and with social media for more than ten years. Its blog about social media, new features and business opportunities has been available to Hungarian marketers since 2010.