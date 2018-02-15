Bad nutrition among causes of heart problems for Hungarians

BBJ

Hungary ranks third among European countries in terms of the number of deaths due to circulatory diseases. Many ailments are related to high blood pressure, both among men and women, says a study released by the Generali insurance company.

Myocardial malfunctions are responsible for 30% of the causes of death in Hungary, while other statistics are also unfavorable for Hungarians, a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal reveals.

On average, Hungarians spend the most days in hospital because of diseases related to the heart and vascular system, at 11 days, double the number in Denmark, with 5.5 days. In addition, Hungary has the highest number of prescriptions for medication against high blood pressure in Europe. More than one third of Hungarian men and a quarter of women suffer from problems relating to blood pressure.

One of the main factors in blood pressure-related health issues is bad nutrition and high cholesterol level, Generali notes. Smoking, coffee and alcohol have a very damaging effect on the cardiovascular system. However, small quantities of wine can have a beneficial effect, it adds. In addition, 30 minutes of daily walking or jogging can significantly improve our health, Erzsébet Bánkuti, a doctor at the Doktor24 Egészségközpont heath center, was cited as saying.

Generali recommends putting the emphasis on prevention, including regular screenings, as diseases identified early have a much higher rate of cure. Health insurance can help to finance the costs, Generali inserts.