Average Hungarians travel domestically, for 3 days, in couples

Bence Gaál

This fall, Hungarians seem to prefer three-day holidays spent domestically, usually traveling in couples, while being able to afford higher-quality trips than in previous years, according to research by Hungarian e-commerce website Bónusz Brigád.

Infographic showing the most popular domestic destinations for the last three years

According to Bónusz Brigád, the most popular domestic destination, for the third year in a row, is the tourist resort town of Lillafüred (136 km northeast of Budapest). The nearby spa of Miskolctapolca, famous for its cave bath, and Hajdúszoboszló (177 km east of Budapest), a town with a popular waterpark, follow Lillafüred in the ranking.

These trends show that this fall, most Hungarians are looking for wellness and trekking holidays, with destinations that offer both proving the most popular.

Nearby international destinations accessible by car were also reasonably popular this fall among Bónusz Brigádʼs clients. The Italian city of Venice topped the list, taking over from the Czech capital Prague last year.

Most people planned their travels to correspond with one of the fall long weekends, taking three-day holidays. More than 90% of purchases at the e-commerce company were domestic trips. The ratio of people traveling in couples was about the same in the same period.

Just as in the case of domestic trips, three days is the most popular time period for international trips. This represents a significant change, as one-day trips were still dominant as recently as 2016. While one-day international trips are still popular, they are slightly less so than three-day ones this year.

The amount of money couples spent on domestic holidays averaged HUF 29,500, up from HUF 26,800 in 2016, with similar accommodation and for the same amount of time. The amount of money spent on holidays abroad also rose in the last two years, from HUF 18,000 to HUF 23,000, according to data from the company.