85% of new Hungarian graduates find job, above EU average

MTI – Econews

Fresh data from Eurostat, the EUʼs statistics office, show that 84.7% of recent graduates in Hungary were employed in 2017, compared to an EU average of 80.2%, state news agency MTI reported Tuesday.

Recent graduates are defined as people aged 20-34, who are no longer in education and training, and who completed their education at most three years ago.

In Central and Eastern Europe, the employment rate among recent graduates is highest in the Czech Republic, at 89.9%, followed by Hungary and Poland (the latter at 82.1%).

The employment rate among recent graduates in Hungary fell after the 2008 economic crisis, reaching its low at 73.3% in 2012. It then started climbing, peaking at 85% in 2016 and inching down to 84.7% last year.

Meanwhile, employment among recent graduates in the EU also declined after the crisis, bottoming out at 75.4% in 2013 and climbing to 80.2% in 2017, the Eurostat figures show.

Similarly to the EU average, the Czech and Polish measures rose every year between 2014 and 2017.