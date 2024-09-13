“Illegal entry is not a fundamental right; each state has the right and the obligation to protect its borders,” Magyar said in the post, adding that “protecting the external borders of the Schengen zone is a key responsibility.”

Tisza supports maintaining the border fence in southern Hungary and “finds it necessary that the European Commission should contribute to the cost of its construction,” Magyar said.

“At the same time, we find it important that the Hungarian Parliament, similarly to other member states, should address border protection through regulations harmonized with EU law,” he added.

The politician added that should the Orbán government be unable or unwilling to do so, it will have to take responsibility for the ensuing EU fine in the range of hundreds of billions.