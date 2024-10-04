In the coming period, and in the case of an emergency, the embassy will be able to help most quickly those Hungarians who register for consular protection, it added. Registration can be made online at https://konzinfo.mfa.gov.hu.

“We highly recommend that everyone leave the country without delay with any commercial flights that still operating and to encourage those compatriots who are on a temporary stay to do the same,” the statement said.

The ministry also recommends that people regularly consult the consular service’s website, which offers continually updated travel advice, and download the Konzinfo Utazom mobile app for up-to-date information.