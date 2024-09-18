This year’s gala, the 19th, witnessed the formation of the Hype Network (Hungarian Young Professionals Engagement Network), a community of American Hungarian professionals active in the diaspora community involving young people, Lauer-Rice told MTI, noting that 650 young Hungarians have been given the chance to stay in the United States.

For the diaspora to be able to renew itself and survive, young American Hungarians must strive to rejuvenate the community, she added.

Businessman and computer scientist Charles Simonyi, former governor of New York State George Pataki, ambassador György Habsburg, and Edith Lauer, honorary president of the American Hungarian Coalition and one of the organization’s founders, attended the gala dinner.

Hajnalka Juhász, deputy head of parliament’s foreign affairs committee, and Hungary’s ambassador to the United States, Szabolcs Takács, also attended the event, she noted.

Awards of the American Hungarian Coalition were also presented, one of these awarded to the Carpathian Foundation for its work to improve the quality of life in the Carpathian Basin. The coalition delivered an ambulance, the eighth, to Ukraine in August, Lauer-Rice said.

The 80th anniversary of the Holocaust in Hungary was also marked with an exhibition and musical performance at the gala evening hosted by Larz Anderson House, a historic mansion situated near Kossuth House, in Washington, D.C.