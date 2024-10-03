Hungary is following with concern the escalation in the Middle East which is now expanding into southern Lebanon, Tristan Azbej said in a video on Facebook.

“Our Lebanese partners are reporting a deepening crisis in the country: hundreds of thousands are fleeing to the north, leaving their homes behind,” Azbej said. “Their accommodation has not been resolved, with masses of people having to stay in the open air without supplies, medicine or food. Many in Lebanon are in a critical situation.”

He said the government was responding to the situation by extending 100,000 euros in emergency aid through the Hungary Helps Program.

“This is how the Hungarian government is contributing to the protection of internally displaced people in Lebanon through the Lebanon branch of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and other Christian organisations,” the state secretary said.