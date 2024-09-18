Unveiling her new leadership team at a press conference held on the sidelines of an EP plenary session on Tuesday, von der Leyen said Várhelyi would be responsible for building a common European healthcare union and would be tasked with leading the work on beating cancer and disease prevention, state news wire MTI reported.

Várhelyi said on social media that he was “honored to be nominated”. He added that the nomination recognized “the excellence of Hungarian medical professionals from Semmelweis to Szentgyörgyi or Katalin Karikó and many others”.

“The task of representing that excellence with integrity is enormous,” he said.

Várhelyi served as Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement in the previous commission.