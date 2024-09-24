The main objectives of the EUDR are to curb deforestation and forest degradation caused by EU consumption and production, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and halt global biodiversity loss. An impact assessment that was part of the legislative process estimated that in the absence of appropriate intervention, production and consumption in the EU of the products covered by the regulation would result in the loss of around 2,480 sqkm of forest (more than twice the size of Rio de Janeiro) per year by 2030.

Under EUDR, from Dec. 30, 2024, traders of so-called relevant commodities and products containing, fed or produced using them will face new obligations for goods and products produced after June 29, 2023.

The regulation defines relevant commodities as cattle, cocoa, coffee, oil palm, rubber, soy, and wood. Products include beef (and the hides and skins of cattle), chocolate, natural, vulcanized, or unvulcanized rubber, ebonite, charcoal, paper, printed matters, furniture, prefabricated buildings, chemically pure glycerine, palmitic acid, stearic acid, or any animal fed with soya.

The following persons are subject to the obligations set out in the EUDR:

• So-called operators (any natural or legal person who places on the market or exports relevant products in the course of a commercial activity);

• Traders who make relevant products available on the market;

• Operators established in a third country (a country or territory outside the customs territory of the EU); and

• Operators who are SMEs (although these are subject to lighter obligations).

Due Diligence Requirement

Operators and traders are not allowed to place relevant products on the EU customs territory or export them without submitting a due diligence statement.

A three-step due diligence procedure should be followed.

(1) Collect information and documents or data (on the trade name, type, quantity of the product, or the country or part of the country of production, as well as the geographical definition of each territorial unit in the supply chain).

(2) Assess risk: relevant products may only be placed on the market or exported if there is no or negligible risk of non-compliance.

(3) Take risk mitigation measures where necessary.

The EUDR also requires operators to establish and keep up-to-date a framework of procedures and measures. The aim is to ensure that relevant products continue to comply with the due diligence principle. The system must be reviewed annually, and all due diligence documentation and information must be kept for at least five years.

Non-compliance can have severe consequences in terms of corrective action and fines. Sanctions for breaches may include:

• A ban on placing on the market or exporting the relevant products;

• Confiscation of the product and the proceeds;

• Products can be recalled, donated to charity or disposed of.

The maximum fine can be up to 4% of the previous year’s total annual EU-wide turnover of the operator or trader. However, the maximum will be increased, where necessary, to exceed the potential economic benefit gained.

This article was first published in the Budapest Business Journal print issue of September 20, 2024.