Feldman argued that administrative issues, such as amending national strategic plans, impacted farmers to such a degree that it made them political matters.

He said that the Agriculture and Fisheries Council had discussed managing those modifications in a streamlined, more flexible manner.

Feldman added that a number of member states had aired concerns over an anti-dumping probe of EU dairy products launched by China.

Others pointed to challenges posed by the free trade agreement between the EU and Ukraine, he added.