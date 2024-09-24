Regarding EC President Ursula von der Leyen’s statement last week that Austria, Czechia, Romania, Poland and Slovakia would to receive support from the EUR 10 billion package, the spokesperson said those countries had already submitted the data necessary for an assessment.

The EC decides the amount of support based on the data provided, the spokesperson said.

“All member states are eligible for EU support, including Hungary,” the spokesperson said.

The worst flood wave in a decade hit the Danube this month, with the river’s water level peaking in Budapest last week.