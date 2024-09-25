The river is expected to peak at Mohacs, in southern Hungary, and excess waters will flow out of the country during the course of the day, Orbán said, adding that there will be fewer operative staff handling the floods from Wednesday.

Rain this week is not expected to have an impact on the flood wave, and it is unlikely that any of the country’s rivers will burst their banks or the dykes protecting them.

Fully 40 km of temporary levees have been constructed as part of the flood protection efforts on the Danube in 2024, and mobile dyke walls have been erected along more than 4,600 m, Orbán said after the meeting of the flood protection operative body.

He added that unused sandbags are being emptied and used ones that have come into contact with water are being destroyed.

Chief medical officer Cecília Müller said the public road maintenance authority will disinfect roads between localities and local authorities would be responsible for those within. Several localities have detected bacteria and algae in the drinking water, Muller said.

Water must be boiled before being consumed there, and drinking water is being delivered by lorry, she added.