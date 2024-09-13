Orbán said Hungary’s economic growth rate was over the European Union average, while inflation would slowly fall under 3%. He added that Hungary’s investment rate stood at 23%, over the 20% EU average. He said the war was “the one thing that could foil our plans”.

If the war intensifies or spreads, he added, it would upset the government’s economic calculations.

He also said he saw a real chance for a “tangible” wage rise in Hungary in the coming 2-3 years in a regular interview with public radio on Friday.

Orbán welcomed the agreement on wage increases for 2024 and said allowing decisions affecting pay rises to be made by representatives of workers and employers was the best practice.