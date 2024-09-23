The new rules aim to protect Hungarian jobs, help job-seekers get the proper training and contribute to mobilizing labor market reserves and boosting the activity rate, the ministry said.

Social consultations on the draft decree will start soon, it added. The draft decree would prohibit approval for work permits for companies sanctioned for labor violations in the past year.

Permit applications would also be rejected if employers excluded Hungarian workers based on “unjustified grounds.”

Guest workers will be issued work permits only if Hungarian workers cannot take the positions they fill, the ministry said.