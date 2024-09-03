Over the course of the two-month inspection series, food supervision experts examined around 1,200 units and nearly 1,500 product batches across various focus areas. The predominantly positive results, alongside the identified shortcomings, highlight both the success and necessity of efforts to ensure food safety, the ministry reported, according to news wire MTI.

Márton Nobilis, State Secretary for Food Industry and Trade Policy at the Ministry of Agriculture, ordered the 2024 summer inspections starting from June 14, targeting specific areas and product categories. The inspections were carried out by professionals from the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih), in collaboration with experts from county and district government offices.

The inspection campaign focused on popular seasonal products and frequented locations. Inspectors reviewed summer camps, festivals, and eateries around Lake Balaton and Lake Tisza. The targeted areas also included beachside snack bars, street food vendors, and fan zones set up for the European Football Championship.

Additionally, inspectors scrutinized items such as alcoholic beverages. The compliance of primary producers and the distribution of watermelons, a seasonal favorite, were also monitored. In light of the summer heat, special attention was given to the transport of live animals.

The findings indicate that watermelon vendors and caterers in the European Football Championship fan zones performed particularly well during the inspections. However, beachside snack bars and street food vendors were found to have multiple issues, including expired products, inadequate hygiene standards, and problems with the storage, traceability of ingredients, and the health suitability of employees.

The ministry emphasized that this extensive summer campaign, complementing year-round efforts, has made a significant contribution to maintaining stable food safety, which serves the interests of consumers.

The inspections, which generally received positive evaluations but also resulted in sanctions, underscore the importance of regulatory oversight, the ministry stated.