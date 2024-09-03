The stock exchange’s index, the BUX, ended August with a slight 1.6% decrease compared to July, closing at 72,865 points.

In August, global stock market sentiment was largely influenced by economic uncertainty, peaking during the market downturn observed worldwide on August 5. The remainder of the month was characterized by recovery, the statement said.

The most actively traded stocks in August were OTP Bank, Richter, and MOL.

The highest volume of trading occurred with OTP Bank shares, amounting to HUF 138.6 bln, which accounted for 59.3% of all equity market transactions. Richter’s trading volume reached HUF 37.5 bln, while MOL shares traded for HUF 37.2 bln.

Among investment service providers, Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. achieved the highest trading volume in August, with HUF 127.4 bln. Wood & Company followed with HUF 107.3 bln, and Erste Befektetési Zrt. secured third place with HUF 96.4 bln in trading volume.