Presenting the MNB’s fresh quarterly Inflation Report, Balatoni said CPI would rise moderately for the rest of the year, edging over 4% in December.

The MNB puts 2024 average annual inflation at 3.5-3.9% in the fresh report, compared to 3-4.5% in the one published in June.

Balatoni said disinflation would continue in the first quarter of 2025, supported by a lower external cost environment and lower retrospective repricing.

The effect of retrospective pricing of services will wind down, while core inflation could start to fall in the second half of the year, bringing CPI back to the central bank’s 2-4% tolerance band in a sustainable manner, he added.