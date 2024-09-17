The IMF supports the goals of the Hungarian presidency of the Council of the European Union on the EU providing more assistance in debt management to low-income, typically migrant-origin countries, Varga said.

The minister also said that the vulnerability of low-income countries was a problem that impacted the entire global economy.

He said it was in the EU’s long-term interest that the financing burden and migration pressure on the bloc ease as the poorer countries catch up.

He added that these countries should be supported in ways that allowed their difficulties to be solved locally.