Over the past 12 months, food prices increased by an average of 2.4%, with significant hikes seen in staples such as flour (up 27.7%) and chocolate and cocoa (up 10.6%). Restaurant meals rose by 8.0%, while some relief was observed in the prices of eggs (down 7.9%) and pasta products (down 8.1%).

Services experienced the highest price increases, rising 9.5% overall, driven by a 10.6% surge in rents and personal care services, alongside a 9.6% increase in vehicle repair and maintenance costs. Public entertainment and recreational services also saw notable price hikes, up 8.8% and 6.2%, respectively.

Energy prices offered some relief to consumers, with electricity, gas, and other fuels becoming 4.3% cheaper. Natural and manufactured gas prices dropped by 9.4%, while electricity prices declined by 1.7%. Motor fuel prices decreased by 2.9%.

Prices Steady in a Month-on-month Comparison

Compared to July 2024, consumer prices were stable, with food prices holding steady overall. However, individual food items saw fluctuations, such as a 2.3% increase in butter prices and a 2.3% decrease in egg prices. Services were 0.4% more expensive, driven by a 3.4% rise in recreational services, while motor fuel prices fell by 0.8%.

This data points to continued inflationary pressure in the services sector, while some essential food items and energy costs provided modest relief for consumers.