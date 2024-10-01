Domestic output prices in August 2024 were 1.2% higher than in August 2023. Within the manufacturing sector, which holds a 60% weight, prices rose by 2.7%, while prices in the energy sector (electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply), with a 38.6% weight, fell by 2.2%. Notably, food industry output prices declined by 0.6%.

When examining the producer branches by end-use, prices rose 0.5% in the energy and intermediate producer branches, 4.8% in capital goods, and 1.2% in consumer goods.

Non-domestic output prices saw a 4.0% rise in August 2024 compared to the previous year. Manufacturing prices, representing 82.9% of the non-domestic output, grew by 2.5%, while prices in the energy sector, with a 16.7% weight, surged by 8.8%.

Year-to-Date Performance

For the period of January to August 2024, domestic output prices fell by 3.1%, while non-domestic output prices remained mostly unchanged, rising just 0.1%. As a result, overall industrial producer prices were down 1% year-on-year.