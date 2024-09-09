The price of gasoline in Hungary averaged 605/liter during the month, HUF 7 under the average in neighboring countries.

The price of diesel stood at HUF 611/liter, level with the average in neighboring countries. The price of gasoline was lower in August compared to July by HUF 7/liter and diesel prices fell HUF 10/liter.

Hungary’s government earlier said it would intervene if motor fuel prices exceeded the average in neighboring countries.

The National Economy Ministry reiterated it was now tracking monthly, rather than weekly, fuel price levels, in line with a recommendation by the Hungarian Petroleum Association (MASZ) and the Independent Petrol Stations Association.