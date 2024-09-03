László Perlusz, the chief secretary of the employers’ association VOSz, noted that the two minimum wages could gradually converge over a three-year period but added that a three-year wage agreement was “not the only good solution.”

He that such an agreement could follow the logic of an earlier, six-year deal that paired minimum wage rises with payroll tax cuts. Melinda Meszaros, the head of the unions’ association Liga, noted that the talks addressed the possible restructuring of, not the elimination of, the minimum wage for unskilled laborers.

Representatives of the government will join the sides to continue the talks at a meeting on Sep. 18.

Hungary’s statutory monthly minimum wage was raised by 15% to HUF 266,800 for unskilled laborers and by 10% to HUF 326,000 for skilled workers from Dec. 1, 2023.