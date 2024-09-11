This is some 10% more than in the same period a year earlier, according to a report released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) on its website this week.

Motorists in Budapest paid higher premiums: an average of HUF 80,100, up 6%. The average premium for individual policies covering taxis rose 15% to HUF 162,200, while the premium for trucks climbed 6% to HUF 97,000.

The average premium for fleet passenger cars increased 13% to HUF 79,200.

The MNB noted that payouts on compulsory vehicle insurance policy claims had risen by 4% during the period.