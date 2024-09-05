The good performance was helped by the continuous, stable performance of the cloud business, as well as the successful transition of the closing projects of the software development business into new, long-term contracts, in addition to a constantly strengthening international sales presence.

The company expects its performance to improve further because, in the first half of the year, it successfully closed the last phase of several previous acquisitions, as well as the first stage of the merger with Systemfarmer.

The focus will now shift to integration and the fulfillment of joint business opportunities, according to the report.

