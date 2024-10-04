Talks between employers, unions and the government on next year’s minimum wage increase are ongoing.

Évosz said that an annual 10-11% minimum wage increase in 2026-2027 could only be implemented parallel with a number of economic development measures, more favorable lending conditions, and an improvement in industrial efficiency.

Évosz noted that wages in the construction sector had risen 17.5%, on average, in 2023 and were set to climb by 12% in 2024. It added that wages in the sector were still just 80% of the national average for the business sector.

Évosz said order stock was under 80% of last year’s levels at around 90% of businesses, adding that redundancies couldn’t be excluded given the circumstances. It also pointed to the impact of exchange rates on the sector.