Their biggest challenge is navigating between legislation and the lack of resources. Almost half of the Hungarian respondents (51%) have not even heard of the ESG-related legislation or are unaware of its effects on the operation of their company,.

This figure is significantly worse than the average results in Eastern Europe (40%) and globally (35%).

According to their own admission, only one in every three Hungarians included in the research has some insight into the topic.

Compared to this, two-thirds of the respondents believe that their organization complies with the regulations regarding sustainability guidelines, the survey by the Big4 company revealed.