Exports grew by 4.3% year-on-year, reaching EUR 11.8 billion, while imports surged by 7.9% to EUR 11.5 bln. This increase in imports, coupled with a slower pace of export growth, led to a reduced trade surplus compared to the previous year.

The monthly data also reflected a mixed picture.

Export levels in July dropped by 4.2% compared to June 2024, while imports rose by 3.7%, indicating a possible shift in the country’s external trade dynamics.

The European Union remained Hungary’s dominant trading partner, accounting for 73% of exports and 70% of imports during the month.